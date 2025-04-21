WWE WrestleMania 41, Night 2, Highlights: John Cena Defeats Cody Rhodes In Main Event, Wins 17th World Title

WWE WrestleMania 41, Night 2,Highlights: The first night of Mania taking place in Las Vegas was nothing short of a blockbuster. From Paul Heyman betraying his close allies Roman Reigns and CM Punk to Seth Rollins winning the triple threat game, night one if WrestleMania 41 had everything. The secind night of Mania promises to be bigger and better. Iyo Sky, Rhea Rhipley and Bianca Belair will fight it out for the Women's World Championship.
Bron Breakker, Penta, Finn Balor and Dominik Myserio will fight it out in the Fatal Four-Way for the Intercontinental Championship. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodrigues will clash against Bayley and Lyra Valkyria for the Women's Tag Team Championship. Drew McIntyre will also make an appearance and wil lock horns with Damian Priest in the Sin City Street Fight. But it is Randy Orton's open challenge that is expected to grab the spotlight much ahead of the John Cena vs Cody Rhodes Main Event.
WWE WrestleMania 41 Match Card (Night 2 - WrestleMania Sunday)
WrestleMania 41, Night 2 LIVE Updates: Heel Cena has finally done it. John has defeated Cody Rhodes in the main event and has won his 17th World Title. This is it from this year's WrestleMania. New Orleans will be the host to the grandest stage of them all the next year
WrestleMania 41, Night 2 LIVE Updates: Trouble mounts for Cody Rhodes, Travis Scott has walked out to team up with Cena
WrestleMania 41, Night 2 LIVE Updates: John Cena has executed a fourth Attitude Adjustment on Cody Rhodes, but he still survives
WrestleMania 41, Night 2 LIVE Updates: John Cena, the ultimate good guy of the WWE has turned into one of the best heels of all time. Cena is giving Cody a tough time in the ring
WrestleMania 41, Night 2 LIVE Updates: The American Nightmare has started very strongly here and is clearly dominating Cena
WrestleMania 41, Night 2 LIVE Updates: The Undisputed WWE Champion, the Amrican Nightmare Cody Rhodes is all set to face his biggest obstacle, John Cena
WrestleMania 41, Night 2 LIVE Updates: This has go to be one of the seimplest WrestleMania enties of all time. John Cena is in the squared circle waiting for his opponent Cody
WrestleMania 41, Night 2 LIVE Updates: Stone Cold Steve Austin has walked out. The crowd in the Allegiant Stadium are up on their feet
WrestleMania 41, Night 2 LIVE Updates: The Man walks out of WrestleMania as Champion. Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria are crowned as new Tag Team Champions
WrestleMania 41, Night 2 LIVE Updates: Liv Morgan and Raquel tried to stamp their dominance on Valkyria and Lynch, but too late for them
WrestleMania 41, Night 2 LIVE Updates: Lyra Valkyria has teamed up with the Man Becky Lynch, but she herself is looking impressive on her Mania debut
WrestleMania 41, Night 2 LIVE Updates: The roof of the Allegiant Stadiun has blown off, The Man, aka Becky Lynch is walking down the ramp and Liv Morgan can't believe this
WrestleMania 41, Night 2 LIVE Updates: The second last match of the night which will be folled by the John Cena vs Cody Rhodes main event
WrestleMania 41, Night 2 LIVE Updates: AJ Styles will have to wait till next year to have his WrestleMania monet. Logan Paul wins fair and square, beats AJ Style in Vegas
WrestleMania 41, Night 2 LIVE Updates: AJ Styles is using all his experience in this match and he is dominating Logan Paul. Both men look completely exhausted and have hit each other with the best moves that they have
WrestleMania 41, Night 2 LIVE Updates: Logan Paul is dominating this match as of now. AJ Styles under the pump in Vegas
WrestleMania 41, Night 2 LIVE Updates: RKO, out of nowhere, that is how Hendry will remembers this match. Randy Orton can now walk out of Mania with a win against his name
WrestleMania 41, Night 2 LIVE Updates: Randy Orton is making a light work of the TNA World Champion who received a rousing reception at the Allegiant Stadium
WrestleMania 41, Night 2 LIVE Updates: TNA World Champion Joe Hendry has arrived and will lock horns with The Viper
WrestleMania 41, Night 2 LIVE Updates: Randy Orton is still looking for his Mania opponent and he will be waiting in the squared circle for someone to come out and challenge him
WrestleMania 41, Night 2 LIVE Updates: Dirty Dom Mysterio has done it. Dominik pins Finn Balor to win the Intercontinental Championship
WrestleMania 41, Night 2 LIVE Updates: Carlito unleashes himself, refrains Penta from pinning Breakker down which infuriates the degending champion
WrestleMania 41, Night 2 LIVE Updates: Bron Breakker, the defending champion has looked extremely impressive sa far and is a firm favourite to win
WrestleMania 41, Night 2 LIVE Updates: This is the first time that the fate of the Intercontinental Championship will be decided by a Fatal 4 way contest
WrestleMania 41, Night 2 LIVE Updates: After Penta, Dirty Dominik has made his way to the ring and will lock horns with Balor, his judgement day teammate
WrestleMania 41, Night 2 LIVE Updates: It is now time for Penta, Finn Balor, Bron Breakker and Dominik Mysterio to lock horns with each other
WrestleMania 41, Night 2 LIVE Updates: McIntyre has his Mania moment. The Scottish assassin defeats Damian Priest in the Sin City Street fight
WrestleMania 41, Night 2 LIVE Updates: This match has been in the works for sometime now and the rivalry has been building for a good amount of time.
WrestleMania 41, Night 2 LIVE Updates: This is a no disqualification match and everything goes. Complete destruction in the ring with steel steps, chairs and table in the squared circle
WrestleMania 41, Night 2 LIVE Updates: McIntyre has unleashed himself on Damian Priest. The Scottish warrior is in hurry to end this early
WrestleMania 41, Night 2 LIVE Updates: Damian Priest has arrived in Mania and is all set to make this the biggest night of his life
WrestleMania 41, Night 2 LIVE Updates: The Scottish Warrior has arrived, Drew McIntyre makes his way into the squared circle at the Allegiant Stadium
WrestleMania 41, Night 2 LIVE Updates: Damian Priest will take on Drew McIntyre in the Sin City Street Fight
WrestleMania 41, Night 2 LIVE Updates: Iyo Sky came out of nowhere and has retained her world championship against Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair
WrestleMania 41, Night 2 LIVE Updates: Rhea Ripley is dominating both Bianca Belair and Iyo Sky in the triple-threat match and looks like favourite to win the championship
WrestleMania 41, Night 2 LIVE Updates: Bianca Belair, Rhea Rhipley and Iyo Sky are fighting it out in Sin City for the Women's Championship
WrestleMania 41, Night 2 LIVE Updates: Night 2 of Mania promises to be bigger and better and has couple og high-octane matches for the fans of WWE. Stay tuned for all the LIVE Updates