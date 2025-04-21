WWE WrestleMania 41, Night 2, Highlights: John Cena Defeats Cody Rhodes In Main Event, Wins 17th World Title

WrestleMania 42, Night 2 | Image: wwe.com

WWE WrestleMania 41, Night 2,Highlights: The first night of Mania taking place in Las Vegas was nothing short of a blockbuster. From Paul Heyman betraying his close allies Roman Reigns and CM Punk to Seth Rollins winning the triple threat game, night one if WrestleMania 41 had everything. The secind night of Mania promises to be bigger and better. Iyo Sky, Rhea Rhipley and Bianca Belair will fight it out for the Women's World Championship.

Bron Breakker, Penta, Finn Balor and Dominik Myserio will fight it out in the Fatal Four-Way for the Intercontinental Championship. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodrigues will clash against Bayley and Lyra Valkyria for the Women's Tag Team Championship. Drew McIntyre will also make an appearance and wil lock horns with Damian Priest in the Sin City Street Fight. But it is Randy Orton's open challenge that is expected to grab the spotlight much ahead of the John Cena vs Cody Rhodes Main Event.