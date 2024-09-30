sb.scorecardresearch
  • Xavier Edwards has MLB's first three-triple game since 2014 as Marlins rout Blue Jays 15-5

Published 18:58 IST, September 30th 2024

Xavier Edwards has MLB's first three-triple game since 2014 as Marlins rout Blue Jays 15-5

Xavier Edwards had the first three-triple game in the majors since 2014, Jonah McBride homered twice and the Miami Marlins set a season high in runs by routing the Toronto Blue Jays 15-5 on Friday night.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Xavier Edwards
Xavier Edwards | Image: AP
18:58 IST, September 30th 2024