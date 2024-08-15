sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ National Film Awards | Bangladesh Crisis | Middle East Tensions | US Elections | Kolkata Doctor Murder |
  • Home /
  • SportFit /
  • Yankees’ Aaron Judge becomes fastest to 300 homers, reaching in 955 games to Kiner’s 1,087

Published 21:38 IST, August 15th 2024

Yankees’ Aaron Judge becomes fastest to 300 homers, reaching in 955 games to Kiner’s 1,087

Aaron Judge noticed his teammates dancing in the bullpen as he rounded first. He got quite the reception when he crossed the plate, too.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Yankees’ Aaron Judge becomes fastest to 300 homers, reaching in 955 games to Kiner’s 1,087
Yankees’ Aaron Judge becomes fastest to 300 homers, reaching in 955 games to Kiner’s 1,087 | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

21:38 IST, August 15th 2024