Published 21:38 IST, August 15th 2024
Yankees’ Aaron Judge becomes fastest to 300 homers, reaching in 955 games to Kiner’s 1,087
Aaron Judge noticed his teammates dancing in the bullpen as he rounded first. He got quite the reception when he crossed the plate, too.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Yankees’ Aaron Judge becomes fastest to 300 homers, reaching in 955 games to Kiner’s 1,087 | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
21:38 IST, August 15th 2024