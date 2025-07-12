‘A Joke to Work for Anyways’: Amazon Delivery Driver Quits In A Week, Reveals Taxing Job Conditions

An Amazon delivery driver quit the company within a week, citing gruelling work conditions at one of the world’s biggest e-commerce platforms. An anonymous post recounts the driver’s ordeal, saying that “Amazon is a joke to work for anyways” and accusing the company of exposing its employees to immense pressure that can sometimes take a toll on their health.

“I really thought I would do well. But unfortunately, I was not cut out for it,” said the post that highlighted that this gig with Amazon was the driver’s first after a short stint with DoorDash, a US-based food delivery platform.

Hired by one of Amazon’s third-party Delivery Service Partners (DSPs), the driver was tasked with the job of delivering roughly 250 packages on a route with 220 stops. 35 of these packages were “overflow” packages, which were too heavy to be carried on light vehicles. The post alleged that the weight of these packages was high by any standard, let alone for a fresher. Aggravating the challenges was the route, which goes through the city’s congested areas with limited space for parking, and the scorching weather.

According to the post, the dispatch team would call the driver to ask why they were behind schedule, even though he reached only a few stops late. Instead of offering support and assistance to determine the cause for the delay, the team, the post alleged, asked the driver to go home early and reassigned the deliveries for the rest of the route to a different driver.

The post highlighted that even though the job “was hard per se,” it was hard for the driver to manage deliveries “when you’re brand new and have tons of packages.” They accused the DSP of initially promising the newcomer nursery routes, which are more manageable, but switching the assignment to the ones that more experienced drivers carry out. The social media post also touched upon the lack of proper training for new joinees, who were expected to shadow another driver once or twice before they were asked to go solo. “I just felt like they were setting me up for failure.”

In the post, the driver said that the job was taxing, causing severe pain in his legs when he would come home. “I could barely walk,” they noted. But this was routine for this business, where newcomers would not even last a week, with the post alleging that “Amazon doesn’t care” because there was always someone to replace the quitters.