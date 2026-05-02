A New US Phone Network for Christians Is Offering Network-Level Porn Blocking, Optional Gender Filters

A new US mobile service is about to test how far telecom networks can go in controlling what users see online. Radiant Mobile, a newly formed virtual telecom operator, is preparing to launch a nationwide cell plan on May 5 that filters internet content at the network level meaning restrictions are built into the connection itself, not just apps or device settings. Unlike traditional parental controls, these filters can’t be easily bypassed or turned off. And that’s exactly the point.

A different kind of mobile network

Radiant Mobile isn’t building its own towers. Like many MVNOs, it runs on infrastructure leased from T-Mobile. But instead of competing on price or data speed, it’s targeting a specific audience: Christian users who want a tightly controlled digital environment. At the core of the service is always-on blocking of pornography. This restriction applies across all plans and cannot be disabled even by adult account holders.

There’s also a broader content filter covering sexual and gender-related topics. That layer is enabled by default but can be adjusted by users.

How the filtering works

The system relies on technology from Allot, which classifies websites into categories like adult content, violence, gaming, malware, and more. If a site falls into a blocked category, it simply won’t load on the network. This kind of filtering isn’t new globally, it’s widely used in state-level internet controls and enterprise cybersecurity. What’s unusual here is the scale and rigidity in a commercial US mobile plan.

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Security researchers say the approach is technically feasible but imperfect. Categorising the internet is messy. Many websites don’t fit neatly into one label, and decisions about what gets blocked can quickly become subjective.

The controversy line: who decides what’s “allowed”?

That subjectivity is already raising eyebrows. For instance, educational or news websites could be partially or fully blocked depending on how their content is classified. A site might be treated as general information one day, and “sexuality-related” the next if enough relevant content appears.

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Critics argue that such a model gives the network operator outsized control over access to information, something usually left to users.

Supporters, however, see it differently. For them, the internet isn’t just open, it’s overwhelming and often harmful, especially for younger users. A locked-down network, they argue, offers a practical solution rather than relying on self-control or easily bypassed apps.

A growing trend, not a one-off

Radiant Mobile is entering a niche but evolving space. MVNOs are increasingly being built around identity or values rather than just telecom economics. In recent years, we’ve seen politically aligned networks, privacy-focused carriers, and even cause-driven plans that donate part of user fees to organisations.

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