After 19 Years of Infertility, AI Finds 2 Sperm from 2.5 Million Images; Couple Welcomes Miracle Baby

Artificial Intelligence has once again proven that its true power lies in doing what even the best human hands sometimes can’t. In a story that sounds nothing short of a miracle, a couple who struggled with infertility for 19 long years finally had their first child, thanks to an AI system that detected just two live sperm hidden among 2.5 million microscopic images.

Published in The Lancet, the case shows how AI is changing the future of fertility treatments. The couple had almost lost hope. The 39-year-old man had a condition called cryptozoospermia, meaning his sperm count was so low that even specialists couldn’t find them under a microscope. Over the years, he underwent multiple painful procedures, including testicular sperm extraction, but doctors found only a few rare sperm, none viable enough to create life.

His wife, age 37 years, had her own challenges. With a severely diminished ovarian reserve, she had gone through 19 egg retrieval cycles across four fertility centres. Despite countless attempts, including egg freezing and fertilisation trials, every effort ended in heartbreak. Not a single embryo survived long enough to give them hope.

Then came the breakthrough. Scientists used a new AI-powered system called Sperm Tracking and Recovery (STAR), designed to scan and analyse millions of images faster and more accurately than any human eye. In just two hours, the STAR system scanned 2.5 million microscopic images of the man’s semen sample and detected seven sperm, two of which were alive and motile.

Those two precious sperm were injected into two mature eggs. Both developed into embryos. The embryos were transferred to the woman’s uterus, and after nearly two decades of waiting, the couple finally saw their first positive pregnancy test.

At eight weeks, an ultrasound confirmed what the couple had dreamed of for years- a healthy pregnancy with a strong heartbeat of 172 beats per minute.

