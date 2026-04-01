After 700 Layoffs at Meta, Mark Zuckerberg Now Sets Bizarre Targets for Its Employees

New Delhi: Meta is quietly pushing one of its most aggressive internal shifts yet turning itself into what CEO Mark Zuckerberg calls ‘AI native’ company. Newly leaked documents reveal how serious is this push - with clear targets for how much should Meta employees depend on AI for their daily work.

AI Is No Longer Optional at Meta

The document outlines specific goals across teams, especially for engineers. In simple terms: Meta wants its developers to not just use AI but rely on it heavily. For its core product teams, those working on platforms like Facebook, WhatsApp, and Messenger, the company set targets for late 2025 with around 55% of code changes to be assisted by AI systems and 80% of mid-to-senior engineers expected to actively use AI tools



These tools include internal systems like DevMate and Metamate, along with external AI like Google Gemini. Interestingly, the focus here is not just how much code AI writes but whether employees are adopting the tools.

Even Higher Targets for AI Teams

Meta’s more technical divisions have even stricter expectations. The Scalable Machine Learning team which is responsible for AI infrastructure were given a target of 50% to 80% AI-assisted coding by early 2026.

The Creation team, which builds core user experiences, has one of the most ambitious goals. Meta expects 65% of engineers to write over 75% of their tracked code using AI by mid-2026.

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Pressure But with a Twist

It is unclear if these targets are directly linked to performance reviews. However, the company as hinted that AI usage will matter. Meta has said that focus is not just on using AI but the impact that it creates. In short using AI alone is enough, the results matter.

Across the tech industry, companies are experimenting with ways to push AI adoption. Some are tying it to promotions, while others are gamifying usage with internal rankings.

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