AI and Robotics Could Add $1.1 Trillion to India’s Manufacturing GDP by 2047: Report

Incorporating cutting-edge technologies could boost India's manufacturing GDP by USD 1.1 trillion, with AI and Robotics contributing to significant growth by 2047, noted a report of Iconic Wealth by Angel One.

The report noted that "incorporating cutting-edge technologies could boost India's manufacturing GDP by $1.1 trillion, with AI and Robotics contributing to significant growth by 2047"



It underlines that frontier technologies are no longer optional for India's industrial future. Quoting NITI Aayog, it states that "advanced manufacturing is no longer optional - it is the foundation for India's global competitiveness in the next decade"

Without rapid adoption of AI-led innovation, automation, and digitalisation, India risks missing a once-in-a-generation opportunity to close the gap with global manufacturing leaders.



As per the report, India's manufacturing GDP trajectory could significantly diverge by 2047. Under a business-as-usual scenario, the country would face a potential gap of USD 5.1 trillion in manufacturing output if it fails to unlock advanced manufacturing capabilities

Robotics, AI/ML, advanced material science, and precision manufacturing have been identified as high-impact and strategically critical technologies for India's industrial roadmap.



Advertisement

Aggressive adoption of frontier technologies, particularly AI, machine learning, robotics, and digital twins, can dramatically lift productivity, reduce costs, and scale output across sectors.

AI-driven applications are already showing tangible benefits across sectors, including predictive maintenance in railways, optimisation of pharmaceutical API production, and virtual testing of electric vehicle powertrains. Robotics and automation are enabling faster production reconfiguration, reduced downtime, and higher throughput, positioning Indian manufacturers to compete globally on both cost and quality



The report also warns of the downside risk of inaction. Failure to deploy frontier technologies in high-impact sectors could result in a loss of nearly USD270 billion in manufacturing GDP by 2035 and up to USD 1 trillion by 2047



Advertisement

This makes technology adoption not just a growth lever but a strategic necessity.



India's broader policy environment is seen as supportive, with reforms in FDI norms, infrastructure modernisation, logistics, and production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes accelerating industrial momentum. Emerging sectors are expected to account for 27 per cent of industrial capital expenditure over the next decade, reinforcing the shift towards innovation-led manufacturing growth

