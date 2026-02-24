Ai+ Announces NovaPods, NovaWatch Lineup; Pulse 2 Smartphone Set for March 2 Launch

Ai+ Smartphone has announced its first big push beyond smartphones, launching an AIoT ecosystem built around a new audio product, NovaPods, and a wearable, NovaWatch, while also confirming its next smartphone, the Pulse 2, will debut on March 2. The company says NovaPods and NovaWatch will go on sale on Flipkart from February 27, with prices across the new ecosystem ranging from ₹699 to ₹7,999.

What Ai+ has launched

The audio lineup is split into three models: NovaPods Go, NovaPods Pro and NovaPod Clips, each aimed at a different use case. Ai+ says the range offers up to 30 hours of playback, multi-mic ENC for calls and IPX4 protection across the lineup. The NovaPods Pro adds ANC and a six-mic setup, while the NovaPod Clips uses an open-wear format and is positioned more as a lifestyle accessory.

On the wearable side, Ai+ has introduced NovaWatch Active, NovaWatch Kids 4G, and a hybrid product called Ai+ Wearbuds, which combines a smartwatch with detachable earbuds. NovaWatch Active gets a 1.73-inch AMOLED display and IP68 rating with heart rate, SpO2 and sleep tracking, while the Kids 4G watch includes GPS, 4G calling, SOS and geo-fencing. The Ai+ Wearbuds are listed with a 1.43-inch AMOLED screen, onboard storage, and detachable earbuds, with the buds rated at IPX4.

Why this move matters

Ai+ is trying to build an ecosystem story early, less than a year after debuting in July 2025, by pushing products that sit around the phone: music, fitness, and family-focused connectivity. Madhav Sheth, CEO of Ai+ Smartphone and founder of NxtQuantum Shift Technologies, said the company is entering multiple categories at once with a focus on integration, accessibility and scale.

Pulse 2: What has been confirmed so far

Ai+ says the Pulse 2 is designed for “accessible price points” and will offer a 50MP AI dual rear camera, an 8MP front camera, a slim 6,000mAh battery, and Android 16 on NxtQuantum OS out of the box. The company also confirmed that a Nova 2 series will follow after the Pulse 2 launch.