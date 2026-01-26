AI at 16: The Remarkable Journey of India's Youngest AI Trailblazer

In a world where artificial intelligence is reshaping industries and daily life, a teenager from Kerala is not just keeping up; he is leading the charge. Raul John Aju, at just 16 years old, is the founder and CEO of AI Realm Technologies, a startup that is already making waves with innovative tools such as legal bots, automation software, and even humanoid robots. But what makes his story truly inspiring is how it all began with a curious six-year-old tinkering with code, and how it has evolved into a family affair where his own father now works for him.

The spotlight shone brightly on Aju during his appearance on Republic TV's "Proud To Be Indian" segment, aired on India’s 77th Republic Day. In the lively interview, Aju shared glimpses of his extraordinary path, highlighting his passion for AI that blossomed after exploring various interests. "My father works at the same company," he casually mentioned, underscoring the unique dynamic at AI Realm Tech.

Aju's fascination with technology started early. Hailing from Kochi, Kerala, he began learning about AI at the tender age of six. By 16, he had built "Mebot," an AI-powered humanoid robot designed as his personal clone to assist with tasks and amplify his productivity. This is not just a hobby project; Mebot represents Aju's vision for practical AI that solves real-world problems. Through AI Realm Technologies, which he founded to consolidate his creations, Aju has developed over 10 AI tools, including NyayaSathi, a legal bot that helps with document automation and legal queries in Indian languages, and Just Ease, a flagship project aimed at simplifying complex processes for businesses and individuals.

What sets Aju apart is his entrepreneurial spirit combined with a commitment to education. Dubbed the "AI Kid of India," he has trained over 140,000 students and professionals on leveraging AI effectively. As a six-time TEDx speaker, Aju has graced stages from TEDxKanke to TEDxASADI, delivering talks like "The Price of Intelligence" and emphasising that "in the era of AI, not using AI is the biggest risk." His messages resonate with youth, urging them to embrace technology rather than fear it. He recently discussed AI's potential and pitfalls, including the education crisis and the "dark side" of unchecked AI development.

Advertisement

Aju's achievements have not gone unnoticed. He has collaborated with government entities on robotics projects, while his startup has grown to the point where he employs his father, flipping the traditional parent-child dynamic in a heartwarming twist. "He's doing such wonderful work," noted one admirer in a viral Instagram reel, praising Aju's robots and tools.

Looking ahead, Aju envisions expanding AI Realm Tech to focus on ethical AI, multilingual tools tailored for India, and more humanoid innovations. "AI is bigger than the internet revolution," he said in a TEDx talk, warning of the trade-offs but highlighting its transformative power. For a nation proud of its young innovators, Raul John Aju embodies the spirit of "Proud To Be Indian"—a reminder that age is no barrier to impact.