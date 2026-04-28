AI Companies May Soon be Required to Offer Parents Access to Their Kids' Accounts

Members of Congress from both major US political parties joined to propose new legislation this week related to ​artificial intelligence, as they aimed to tackle safety concerns without ‌blocking innovation.

Some Republicans and Democrats are moving to regulate AI amid concerns about the technology's effect on children, workers and cybersecurity.

US Senator Ted Cruz, a ​Republican from Texas who leads the Senate commerce committee, on ​Tuesday introduced a bill with Senator Brian Schatz, a Democrat ⁠from Hawaii, that would require AI chatbot companies to offer ​family accounts where parents could view their children's chat logs and set ​time limits.

"With the right safeguards, AI systems can benefit a child’s education without putting their well-being at risk," Cruz said in a statement.

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OpenAI faces several lawsuits ​claiming the company violated product liability laws, including parents of a ​teen who died by suicide after ChatGPT allegedly coached him on methods of self-harm. ‌The ⁠bill received support from tech accountability and child safety groups.

A different bill that would require chatbot companies to make certain disclosures when they know the user is a child passed through a committee ​in the US ​House of Representatives ⁠in March.

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On Monday, US Representatives Ted Lieu, a Democrat, and Jay Obernolte, a Republican, introduced a broader ​proposal supporting AI research, standard setting and education. ​It would ⁠also create a tax break for companies that pay for employee cybersecurity training.