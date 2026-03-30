AI Facial Recognition Error: Tennessee Grandmother Jailed 5 Months for Crimes She Never Committed

A 50‑year‑old grandmother from Tennessee spent more than five months behind bars after being mistakenly linked to crimes in North Dakota through an AI facial recognition system. The case has raised serious questions about the reliability of such technology and the way police departments use it.

Angela Lipps was arrested in Tennessee in July 2025 after a warrant was issued in Fargo, North Dakota, accusing her of involvement in a series of bank fraud incidents. Lipps, however, insisted she had never even visited North Dakota. Despite this, she was held in jail for months before being extradited across the country to face charges.

The Fargo Police Department later admitted that errors were made during the investigation. The misidentification stemmed from a neighbouring agency, West Fargo Police, which used Clearview AI- an AI-backed facial recognition tool that scans billions of images from the internet. The system flagged Lipps as a possible suspect based on similarities to a photo tied to fraudulent activity. Fargo detectives relied on that information, which turned out to be inaccurate.

During her time in custody, Lipps faced multiple charges, including theft and misuse of personal information. Her lawyers eventually presented bank records proving she was in Tennessee at the time of the alleged crimes. With this evidence, prosecutors dropped the case in December, and she was released on Christmas Eve.

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The ordeal left Lipps traumatised. She described the experience of being jailed and extradited as humiliating and exhausting. Her legal team has criticised the investigation, saying that basic checks could have prevented her wrongful arrest. They are now exploring possible civil rights claims.

Fargo police have pledged to change their procedures, including stricter oversight of facial recognition results and closer cooperation with certified state agencies. The case highlights growing concerns about the use of AI in policing, especially when errors can lead to innocent people losing their freedom.