India AI Film Festival on Feb 17 at Qutub Minar: Entry by Registration, Passes from Rs 2,500
India AI Film Festival will be held on February 17 at Qutub Minar in New Delhi. Entry is through prior registration, with passes priced from Rs 2,500. Here’s how to attend and what to expect from the AI-powered cinema showcase.
Delhi is set to host its first-ever AI Film Festival (IAFF) on February 17, 2026, at the historic Qutub Minar, a UNESCO World Heritage site. Organized by InVideo and sponsored by Nvidia, the festival will run alongside the India AI Impact Summit 2026, bringing together global leaders, investors, policymakers, and creative professionals to explore how artificial intelligence is transforming visual storytelling.
Event Schedule
- Date & Time: February 17, 2026 | 6:00 PM – 10:30 PM
- Venue: Qutub Minar, New Delhi
- Format: One-day festival featuring screenings, discussions, and awards
The evening begins with a red-carpet reception and networking session, followed by opening remarks. A fireside chat on “The Future of Storytelling” will feature industry voices including:
- Vishal Dhupar, Managing Director, Nvidia – Asia South
- Sanket Shah, Co-founder & CEO of InVideo
- Vikram Malhotra, CEO of Abundantia Entertainment
- Mike J Mitch, filmmaker and co-founder of Phantom X
Screenings & Awards
- Indie AI Short Films: 5–6 selected from hundreds of global submissions
- Top AI Studio Films: Two productions from leading AI studios worldwide
- Awards Ceremony: $12,000 in prize money for standout films
Tickets & Registration
Entry is strictly for registered guests. Passes include:
- Standard Pass: Rs 2,500
- Limited Discount Pass: Free (limited availability)
- Media Pass: Free for accredited journalists
Registration requires filling out basic details such as name, phone number, and email.
Dress Code & Theme
Guests are encouraged to wear traditional Indian attire. The festival will embrace an Indian cultural theme, reflected in music, food, lighting, and even the cinematic style of the films.
The India AI Film Festival is more than a showcase of AI-powered cinema—it’s a cultural and technological milestone. By hosting the event at Qutub Minar, organisers highlight the fusion of India’s heritage with its technological future. With screenings, discussions, and awards, the IAFF positions Delhi as a hub for conversations on how AI is reshaping storytelling and creative industries worldwide.
