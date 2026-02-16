India AI Film Festival on Feb 17 at Qutub Minar: Entry by Registration, Passes from Rs 2,500

Qutub Minar lit up during India AI Film Festival event in New Delhi with audience gathering | Image: Pexels

Delhi is set to host its first-ever AI Film Festival (IAFF) on February 17, 2026, at the historic Qutub Minar, a UNESCO World Heritage site. Organized by InVideo and sponsored by Nvidia, the festival will run alongside the India AI Impact Summit 2026, bringing together global leaders, investors, policymakers, and creative professionals to explore how artificial intelligence is transforming visual storytelling.

Event Schedule

- Date & Time: February 17, 2026 | 6:00 PM – 10:30 PM

- Venue: Qutub Minar, New Delhi

- Format: One-day festival featuring screenings, discussions, and awards

The evening begins with a red-carpet reception and networking session, followed by opening remarks. A fireside chat on “The Future of Storytelling” will feature industry voices including:

- Vishal Dhupar, Managing Director, Nvidia – Asia South

- Sanket Shah, Co-founder & CEO of InVideo

- Vikram Malhotra, CEO of Abundantia Entertainment

- Mike J Mitch, filmmaker and co-founder of Phantom X

Screenings & Awards

- Indie AI Short Films: 5–6 selected from hundreds of global submissions

- Top AI Studio Films: Two productions from leading AI studios worldwide

- Awards Ceremony: $12,000 in prize money for standout films

Tickets & Registration

Entry is strictly for registered guests. Passes include:

- Standard Pass: Rs 2,500

- Limited Discount Pass: Free (limited availability)

- Media Pass: Free for accredited journalists

Registration requires filling out basic details such as name, phone number, and email.

Dress Code & Theme

Guests are encouraged to wear traditional Indian attire. The festival will embrace an Indian cultural theme, reflected in music, food, lighting, and even the cinematic style of the films.