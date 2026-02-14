AI Impact Summit 2026 to Spotlight Inclusive and Responsible AI Governance, Say Indian Envoys

Ahead of the India-AI Impact Summit, Indian envoys have underscored the guiding philosophy of the global gathering, anchored in the principles of People, Planet and Progress.



Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal wrote on X, "Anchored in the principles of People, Planet and Progress. Our Ambassadors and Consuls General wrote articles in publications around the world in the build-up to the upcoming India-AI Impact Summit."



"Woven around the theme of 'Sarvajan Hitaya, Sarvajan Sukhaya - Welfare for All, Happiness of All', the summit envisions a future where AI advances humanity, fosters inclusive growth, and safeguards our shared planet."



"Here's how the articles encapsulate the underlying philosophy behind the AI summit, the first to be held in the Global South."

Ambassador to Italy, Vani Rao wrote, "AI systems succeed only when skills, trust, infrastructure, and access evolve together. Governance, from this perspective, is not separate from innovation, but is an integral part of it."



Ambassador to Chile, Abhilasha Joshi wrote, "The India AI Mission marked a pivotal step in positioning India a global leader in artificial intelligence."

Ambassador to Denmark, Manish Prabhat wrote, "India's experience shows that AI's revolutionary potential must be available to people all over the world."



High Commissioner to Uganda, Upender Singh Rawat wrote, "The summit will showcase practical AI application in healthcare, agriculture, education and governance."



Ambassador to Cambodia, Vanlalvawna Rawitlung wrote, "India's AI scene is booming."



The upcoming India-AI Impact Summit, the first-ever global AI Summit to be hosted in the Global South, will be held in the national capital from February 16 to 20. It will be anchored in three guiding "sutras" -- People, Planet and Progress -- and structured around seven key "chakras," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Thursday.



Twenty leaders from around the globe will participate in the India-AI Impact Summit 2026. Ministerial delegations from over 45 countries are expected to attend, along with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and senior officials from several international organisations. At the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several Heads of State and Government are scheduled to attend the Summit.



The India-AI Impact Summit will be held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, marking the first global AI summit to be hosted in the Global South.



Designed as a five-day programme covering policy, research, industry and public engagement, the Summit will bring together global leaders, policymakers, technology companies, innovators and experts to deliberate on AI's role in governance, innovation and sustainable development.



The Summit builds on India's development-focused approach to artificial intelligence, aligning with the India AI Mission and the Digital India initiative, and emphasises translating global AI discussions into practical, people-centric outcomes.

The India-AI Impact Summit 2026 aims to foster dialogue on responsible AI governance, innovation ecosystems, digital public infrastructure, climate-conscious technology and equitable access to emerging technologies.



Envisioned as a pivotal global platform, the Summit seeks to shape a future-oriented agenda for inclusive, responsible and impactful AI, moving beyond high-level discussions to deliver tangible outcomes that support economic growth, social development and the sustainable use of artificial intelligence.