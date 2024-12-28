AI in 2025: What To Expect and How Will It Reshape the World

If 2024 is the year companies started adopting AI, 2025 could be the year they start tailoring it to fit to their needs. New year will see real adoption of AI across enterprises and domains like customer interactions, education, corporate learning, and robotics. AI will be the biggest tech topic in 2025, it is expected to play a vital role in devices, industries and society as a whole.

Ganesh Gopalan, Co-Founder and CEO of Gnani.ai, noted, “2024 marked a pivotal year for generative AI, transforming industries from customer service to creative innovations. In 2025, the widespread adoption of Small Language Models (SLMs) and Speech-to-Speech Large Language Models (LLMs) will revolutionize sectors like customer support, healthcare, BFSI, automotive, and telecom.”

These technologies promise precise and low-latency solutions tailored to specialized linguistic demands, with SLMs providing unmatched accuracy for niche tasks and Speech-to-Speech LLMs enabling seamless, real-time multilingual communication.

Additionally, Agentic AI, which autonomously adapts and learns, empowers businesses with proactive decision-making and operational intelligence. "As these models advance, they will reshape Gen AI, fostering a new era of intuitive, efficient, and personalised interactions globally," Gopalan added.

In education sector, AI will enhance learning through bigger innovations. Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Vice-Chancellor of World University of Design, said, “Advancements in AI, VR, and AR have opened new frontiers, redefining education for the modern era. We foresee a continued surge in demand for high-quality design education across diverse sectors, driven by global trends and the need for adaptable, creative thinkers.”

Dr.Yajulu Medury, Vice Chancellor of Mahindra University, said, AI platforms will create more personalized learning pathways “These will help students achieve their full potential while bridging learning gaps. In 2025, we anticipate stronger integration of emerging technologies like AR and VR for immersive and secure learning experiences.”

The influence of AI will also enhance and innovate Robotics. Puru Rastogi, Co-Founder & CEO of Mowito, said, “AI and robotics technologies will set new benchmarks, enabling real-time decision-making, predictive maintenance, and smarter robots. AI-driven automation will propel scalable growth and industrial prosperity. The future is clear--2025 will herald a new era of agility and innovation.”

As intelligence takes center stage in technology innovations, the importance of chipsets becomes even more significant. Anku Jain, Managing Director of MediaTek India, said, “Technologies like Agentic AI, GenAI, advanced LLMs, and cloud computing have led to a tectonic shift in the industry.”

From digital payments to reshaping how we search for information, AI's influence will be felt across every aspect of daily life. The year 2024 was transformative for both payment and connectivity, as the rapid growth of 5G and digital payments unlocked new opportunities for transactions.

Matthew Foxton, India Regional President & Executive Vice-President of Branding & Communications at IDEMIA Group, said, “In 2025, cryptography, tokenisation, and biometric authentication will drive further innovation, while the rise of embedded payments, connected devices, and hyper-connectivity, particularly in the automotive sector, will create smarter, faster, and more secure transaction ecosystems.”