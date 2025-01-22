AI Potential Must Be Tapped While Addressing Societal Issues: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday said the huge potential of artificial intelligence must be tapped while simultaneously addressing the societal issues.

In his interactions during the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting, Vaishnaw said about AI that the government is in discussion with all the stakeholders to get the right regulatory framework so that innovation and regulation are balanced.

He said AI's potential can be utilised in solving some of the most complex problems, such as those pertaining to healthcare, weather, logistics and design.

He said this potential must be tapped, but simultaneously the societal issues must be addressed.

He also said that India has set up integrated and unified pavilions this time with state government pavilions also being part of the India pavilion.

Vaishnaw said leaders from across the world have shown confidence in India for its policy certainty and the trajectory of Indian economy.

"Our prime minister emphasized the importance of creating a unified and integrated India pavilion. This year, all the states are represented within the pavilion, showcasing a cohesive and impressive display.

"It beautifully highlights the progress of our economy, the policy stability, transparency, and the strong foundation established under the prime minister's leadership," he said.

On India's semiconductor programme, he said the industry stakeholders have shown solid confidence in our semiconductor programme.

Our first 'Made in India' chip will be rolled out this year and now we are looking at the next phase, where we can get equipment manufacturers, material manufacturers and designers in India, he said.

For materials, from parts per million purity, we need to go to parts per billion purity levels. This requires huge transformative changes in the process and the industry is working to achieve this, he said.

On Railways, he said that a large population is travelling by railways in India and we must improve the user experience, and therefore we came up with this programme of four new generation trains -- Vande Bharat chair car, Vande Bharat sleeper, Amrit Bharat train and Namo Bharat rapid train.

"All these trains have now been manufactured, tested and are being deployed. This is giving a totally new experience to passengers.