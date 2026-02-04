AI Summit 2026: Niramai COO Vicky Nanda on Redefining India’s Health Stack

At the AI Summit and Awards 2026, Mr. Vicky Nanda (Chief Operating Officer at Niramai) took the stage to speak on ‘AI’s Role in India’s Health Stack’. Speaking from his experience. Mr. Nanda delved deep into how AI as a technology can have an overall positive impact on healthcare. Right from infrastructure to diagnosis and deployment, he gave an in-depth view of it all.

Here’s a brief lay down of what he covered in his session.

From Reactive to Preventive Healthcare

Mr. Nanda highlighted that in India, people generally have the tendency to get their diseases treated only after symptoms become severe. However, there is a need for a shift to preventive/predictive healthcare for early detection and risk reduction.

This approach becomes all the more important for lifestyle diseases and cancers, where early detection dramatically improves survival rates. Here’s where Mr. Nanda stresses on the role of AI which can enable large-scale screening without overwhelming hospitals or increasing costs exponentially. He highlighted the role of his organization Niramai pioneering AI to ensure no-touch and non-invasive early-stage breast cancer detection.

Why AI Matters to Indian Healthcare

Talking further about AI’s role in augmenting healthcare, Mr. Nanda gave special emphasis on using technology to expand the access to healthcare specially in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities so that people from those areas do not have to rush all the way to district hospitals in search of treatment. Improved access, increased screening, and early detection would reduce the risk of diseases. This statement by him becomes very important at a time when women’s health in India faces significant barriers, especially with early cancer detection due to cost and infrastructure limits.

Who is Vicky Nanda?

With over 18 years of experience in business development across healthcare and other sectors, Vicky Nanda is the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Niramai. He leads strategy and operations for Niramai’s expansion and partnerships.

NIramai Health Analytix is a health-tech startup based in Bangalore, which focuses on AI-enabled medical screening, particularly for women’s health. They are known best for their AI-based solution called the Thermalytix which analyzes thermal images using machine learning. This is the method through which signs of breast cancer can be detected earlier than conventional methods. This technology has not just been deployed across multiple hospitals in India but has also gained regulatory clearances across Europe, Dubai, and Kenya.