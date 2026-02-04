AI Summit and Awards 2026: Why AI Agents Are the Next Big Skill

At the AI Summit and Awards 2026, Sorav Jain and Rishi Jain (Co-founders of Digital Scholar) took the stage to speak on ‘Reels to Revenue: India’s AI Leap’. Their focus was primarily on the potential of AI in education, upskilling and in turn, revenue generation. From the best AI tools to the practices would increase efficiency, Sorav and Rishi’s session was a complete masterclass on structured AI usage.

Here’s a brief lay down of what they covered in their session.

AI in Education and Upskilling

Being from a student-first organisation, both focussed most on the importance of teaching students about generative and agentic AI to help them define workflows that make their personal and work lives easier. They suggest 3 levels of AI Mastery.

The first one is AI Literacy and Prompt Engineering that involves understanding LLMs, choosing models for specific use cases, and effectively communicating with AI to get desired outputs.

This has to be followed by Mastering AI Generative Tools to automate problems at work. They recommend platforms like LMA arena.ai for discovering top AI models which also increase one’s productivity.

Finally, there is the AI Agents stage that involves utilizing autonomous systems like Google Opal, Gum Loop, and N8N to automate tasks without manual intervention.

Students can now actively upskill themselves, find mentors on YouTube, and use AI to build projects and portfolios. So, both Sorav and Rishi pointed out the need for schools and universities to not just upgrade curricula, but also shift the evaluation system from memorisation to assessing how well students use AI for prompting and logical reasoning.

Furthermore, they advise parents to teach their children how to define AI workflows, as AI is becoming an integral part of life as it can transform average students into great ones by breaking down complex topics and fostering self-learning. The future, according to the Jain Brothers, is the shift towards a "proof economy" rather than a "degree economy," where AI can help individuals gain proof faster. AI may automate repetitive tasks, but it will also create new job roles like AI content creators and AI automation specialists.

AI Consumption in India

Sorav and Rishi Jain highlighted the main areas where India is increasingly consuming AI. These are specific cases that fit the Indian context and way of life.

Case in point, AI users of Bharat are comfortable interacting with voice-based AI in their native languages. In fact, tools and models that allow content creation in vernacular languages have a greater degree of production and consumption.

Additionally, they highlighted the increased acceptance and usage of AI-generated videos and virtual influencers, while naming some renowned AI influencers like Kyra and Naina. Talking of AI-generated videos, Sorav and Rishi mentioned the boost in popularity of AI content like animated stories of Gods or talking animals which deeply resonate with Indian audiences.

AI in Content Creation and Moneymaking

When talking about AI in content creation Sorav and Rishi lay down the best tools to start one’s journey in the same.

While Fireflies AI or Otter.ai will help transcribe meetings and generate summaries, GMA app and Pitch can create presentations. Furthermore, Notebook LM by Google has been quoted by them to be a great "thinking partner" for organizing knowledge and generating infographics, while N8N is best for automating repetitive tasks like social media posting.

As far as core content creation is concerned, both Sorav and Rishi share a checklist of tools to start with.

For Research - ChatGPT and Claude help identifying and analyzing competitors as well as social media.

For Scripting - Tools like Wizard.ai scrape scripts from viral videos and help you adapt them better, and in your style. Furthermore, tools like Google Gems or ChatGPT's custom GPT can predefine and customize script outputs for others.

For Video Making - Tools like Hijen help create AI avatars to automate content creation. While tools like 11Labs clone voices for AI avatars.

For Image Generation - Google’s Nano Banana is increasingly being used to generate carousels for social media engagement and brand deals.

Who are Sorav and Rishi Jain?

Sorav Jain can be regarded as one of India’s early digital marketing evangelists who over a decade, has built a reputation as an educator and creator. His work focuses on how digital marketing is taught and practiced in India and how the gap between academic learning and real-world execution can be bridged. Rishi Jain complements this vision with a sharp focus on AI, automation and performance-driven marketing systems. Known for simplifying complex AI concepts for professionals and enterprises, Rishi has trained large cohorts of students and corporate teams to adopt AI tools in practical, business-ready ways.