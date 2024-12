Bharti Enterprises' Airtel gained 19.28 lakh wireless subscribers, while Vodafone Idea, which recently started rolling out its 5G services in India, lost 19.7 lakh subscribers in the month of October 2024, a recent report by TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India) shows.

The data shared by the regulatory body also shows that the state-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) also gained around five lakh subscribers, while Reliance Jio lost 37.6 lakh subscribers in the same month.

The data shared by TRAI also shows that the total wireless subscribers decreased in India from 1,153.72 million at the end of September 2024, to 1,150.42 million at the end of October 2024, marking a monthly decline 0.29 percent. Despite this decline, Jio maintained a lead in the wireless segment capturing a 39.22 percent of the market share. It was followed by Airtel on the second spot capturing 33.5 percent of the market. Interestingly, Vodafone Idea became the third largest telecom operator in the wireless segment with a market share of 18.3 percent.

Overall, BSNL registered the highest growth in the wireless segment. It was followed by Airtel on the second spot.

"Except Mumbai, Karnataka, Assam, Gujarat and Odisha, all other service areas have showed decline in their wireless subscribers during the month of October-24," TRAI wrote in its release.

Wireline subscribers increase in October 2024

TRAI's data also shows that wireless subscribers increased from 36.93 million at the end of September2024 to 37.79 million at the end of October 2024, marking a monthly growth of 2.31 percent.

Jio lead this segment by adding 6.8 lakh subscribers. It was followed by Airtel that added 2.2 lakh subscribers in October 2024.

Broadband subscribers decrease in October 2024