Airtel International Roaming Plans With Unlimited Data Benefits Launched

Airtel has launched new international roaming plans, claiming they will make international travel “more affordable and completely hassle-free” for customers. Some of these international roaming plans bundle unlimited data benefits across 189 countries. Additionally, the company has rolled out a recharge plan for long-staying non-resident Indians (NRIs).

“At Airtel, we are dedicated to simplifying our customers' lives and delivering greater value and convenience to them. We have dramatically simplified our IR plans that will truly redefine our value proposition for customers and give them the freedom to use data and voice generously while roaming the world. We remain continuously committed to delivering solutions that meet our customers’ ever-evolving needs,” said Siddharth Sharma, Director of Marketing and CEO of Connected Homes at Bharti Airtel.

Airtel’s new international roaming plans

According to the telecom company, the new international plans also come with in-flight connectivity, allowing users to enjoy internet during their flights to any of the eligible locations. Airtel says the services are automatically activated upon landing overseas, claiming that subscribers have access to customer support during their entire stay. A single plan works across 189 countries and comes with auto-renewal functionality for longer stays. Customers can manage the recharge plan and associated services, such as billing amount, usage, and addition of data or voice minutes, using the Airtel Thanks app.

Airtel’s NRI plan