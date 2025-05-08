Airtel Launches New Unlimited Roaming Packs With These Benefits for International Travelers | Image: Image from Reuters

Bharti Airtel has unveiled a new set of unlimited international roaming packs for globetrotters. The Airtel roaming plans offer unlimited data and generous talk time benefits without the hassle of SIM card changes, says the company.

Unlimited Data, Hassle-Free Roaming

The latest Airtel international roaming packs come in two main variants: a 10-day pack priced at ₹2,999 and a 30-day pack priced at ₹3,999. Both packs offer unlimited data, making them ideal for travellers who rely heavily on mobile internet for work, navigation, or staying connected on social media. In addition to unlimited data, each pack includes 100 minutes per day of combined incoming and outgoing calls.

In-Flight Roaming Benefits Add Value

Airtel’s new roaming plans also include in-flight roaming benefits. Users will receive 250 MB of in-flight data, 100 outgoing call minutes, and 100 SMS, valid for 24 hours.

No SIM Change, Automatic Activation