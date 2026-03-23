Alibaba Launches Latest Agentic AI Platform, Claims It Can Run 'Complex' Business Operations

Alibaba has ​pushed further into the global race for agentic artificial intelligence, with its ‌international commerce division launching Accio Work, a plug‑and‑play “AI taskforce” it says can autonomously run complex business operations for small and medium-sized enterprises.

The launch comes amid a boom in China around agentic AI triggered ​by OpenClaw, which has consumers ranging from students to retirees racing to join the "lobster ​raising" trend, prompting companies to rush out OpenClaw‑based tools and fuelling mounting ⁠security concerns.

Accio Work marks a contrast with the consumer-driven frenzy, with the company saying ​it deploys cross‑functional AI teams requiring no coding or setup.

"We distinguish ourselves by being a ​specialised B2B tool rather than a generalist platform," Alibaba International Vice President Kuo Zhang said. “We draw a very clear line at high-stakes operations ... any action involving financial transactions, payment execution, or access to ​private files requires explicit, granular permission from the user.”

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The launch comes less than a ​week after another Alibaba division introduced Wukong, an enterprise-focused agentic AI platform that can coordinate multiple AI agents ‌to ⁠perform complex business tasks, including document editing, spreadsheet updates, meeting transcription and research, within a single interface.

Alibaba also said last week it would separate its AI businesses from its cloud computing arm. The newly formed Alibaba Token Hub business group, led by Chief Executive ​Eddie Wu, is the ​clearest indication yet ⁠that the company is shifting its focus to digital assistants powered by AI models that use far more tokens — units of data used to ​generate language — than traditional Q&A chatbots.

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Zhang said the high-stakes global push ​to define ⁠agentic AI carries inherent risks that can only be mitigated with controlled, specialised models that balance automation with security.