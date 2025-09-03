Amazon Brings “Lens Live” to Shopping App: Here is How to Use It | Image: Amazon

Amazon is stepping up its visual search game with the launch of Lens Live, a new feature inside the Amazon Shopping app that lets customers point their phone cameras at any item and instantly see matching products on Amazon.

Think of it like a Google Lens for shopping, but deeply tied to Amazon’s massive catalogue. Point your camera at a pair of sneakers, a lamp in a cafe, or even something you saw on Instagram, and Lens Live immediately pulls up similar items in a swipeable carousel.

How it works

With Lens Live, the app starts scanning the moment you open the camera. You can compare matching items in real time or tag on a product in view to zoom in on details. Add it to your cart with a + button. Save it to your wishlist with a heart icon.

Lens Live uses computer vision models running on-device to recognise objects instantly, then matches them against billions of products in Amazon’s catalogue using deep learning.

Rufus joins the party

Lens Live also plugs directly into Rufus, Amazon’s AI shopping assistant. Rufus provides quick summaries of what makes a product stand out, suggests questions you might want to ask and delivers answers in real time.

AI is the backbone

Amazon says Lens Live runs on its own AWS tech stack - OpenSearch and SageMaker - to deploy the AI models at scale. The system is designed to detect the main object in a scene with minimal effort from the user, ensuring smooth and accurate matches.

This is part of a broader push from Amazon to weave AI into every stage of the shopping steps from Rufus as a personal guide to smarter search tools like Lens Live.

Availability

Lens Live is rolling out. More customers will get access in the coming weeks, with Android likely to follow later