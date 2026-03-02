Updated 2 March 2026 at 13:19 IST
Amazon Cloud Unit Flags Issues at Bahrain, UAE Data Centers Amid Iran Strikes
Amazon’s cloud unit AWS reported outages in Bahrain and the UAE after Iranian retaliatory strikes hit Gulf infrastructure. One UAE data center zone lost power when “objects” struck the facility, sparking fire. While partial recovery has been achieved, Amazon advised customers to switch to alternate regions as it investigates further connectivity issues. The company has not confirmed whether the UAE incident was directly linked to the strikes, and gave no explanation for Bahrain’s outage.
Amazon cloud unit's data centers in Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates were facing connectivity issues on Monday, the company said, amid retaliatory Iranian strikes in the region in response to U.S. and Israeli strikes on the Islamic Republic.
Iranian strikes have hit airports, ports, and residential areas across the wider Gulf.
One of the cloud unit AWS' zones in the UAE was still without power on Monday, after the company said that "objects" struck the data center and created sparks and fire.
Amazon reported some recovery in the UAE but recommended that customers use alternate regions as it investigates "additional connectivity issues and error rates."
The company did not confirm or deny, when asked earlier, whether the UAE data center incident was connected to the Iranian strikes.
Amazon did not provide a reason for the connectivity issues at its Bahrain data center. It also did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.
