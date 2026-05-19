Amazon Fire TV Stick HD Launched in India at ₹4,999 With Wi-Fi 6 and Xbox Cloud Gaming

Amazon on Tuesday launched the all-new Fire TV Stick HD in India, its thinnest and fastest HD streaming stick to date, priced at ₹4,999. The device is available immediately on Amazon.in, Blinkit, Flipkart, Swiggy Instamart, and Zepto, with retail store availability to follow.

The performance headline is a 30-plus per cent speed improvement over the previous generation, translating to faster app launches and quicker boot times. On the connectivity front, the new stick adds Wi-Fi 6 support alongside Bluetooth 5.3, a meaningful upgrade for households with congested networks where older Wi-Fi standards can introduce buffering on otherwise fast connections. The display output supports 1080p full HD with HDR10+, keeping it within the HD tier rather than stepping up to 4K, which remains the domain of Amazon's pricier Fire TV Stick 4K lineup.

The design change is the most immediately visible upgrade. The new Fire TV Stick HD is approximately 30 per cent slimmer than other sticks in the Fire TV range, and it draws power directly from a TV's USB port via a Direct Power mechanism, removing the need for a separate wall adapter. For users who travel frequently or move the device between rooms or screens, the combination of a slimmer profile and USB-powered operation makes it considerably more portable than its predecessor.

Amazon has also shipped the new Fire TV Stick HD with a redesigned Fire TV interface, rebuilt around a cleaner navigation structure with dedicated categories for movies, TV shows, free content, and live programming. Smart home controls are integrated directly into the interface, allowing users to manage Alexa-compatible appliances, including air conditioners, geysers, fans, and lights, without leaving the TV experience.

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The more notable addition, however, is Xbox cloud gaming, which makes its debut on an HD Fire TV device with this launch. By pairing the stick with a compatible Bluetooth controller, users can access hundreds of cloud-enabled Xbox titles directly through the Xbox app, without requiring a console. An Xbox Game Pass subscription is needed, but the hardware barrier is now effectively zero for anyone who already owns a Fire TV Stick HD.

Content access covers the standard breadth expected from a Fire TV device: Prime Video, Netflix, JioHotstar, YouTube, Zee5, and thousands of additional apps on the Amazon Appstore, along with free, ad-supported content, including live sports and news. The Alexa Voice Remote handles discovery and navigation through voice commands, with preset shortcut buttons for the most-used streaming services.

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