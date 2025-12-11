Amazon Reportedly Plans New One-Hour Pickup Service in Stores

Amazon is developing a "rush" pickup service that would let customers collect orders from its stores within an hour, Business Insider reported on Thursday, citing an internal document and a person familiar with the matter. The feature would allow shoppers to place a "unified" order combining items from Amazon's online store and its physical outlets, according to the report.

Retailers are increasingly investing in quick-delivery models as they rush to cash in on growing demand for instant commerce.

The e-commerce giant plans to pilot the program in at least one metropolitan area by early 2026, though the timeline may have changed, Business Insider reported.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Earlier this month, the company said it was testing "Amazon Now," an ultra-fast delivery service for household essentials and fresh groceries in parts of Seattle and Philadelphia.

In August, Amazon began offering same-day delivery for perishable groceries to its Prime subscribers. The service was made available in over 1,000 US cities, with plans to expand to 2,300 cities by the end of the year.

