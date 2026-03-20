Amazon Reportedly Plans Smartphone Comeback With AI Focus Years After Fire Phone Failure

Amazon could be working on a new AI-focused smartphone. | Image: Reuters

Amazon is preparing another attempt at the smartphone market, more than a decade after the failure of its Fire Phone, with a new internally developed device focused on AI and deep integration with its services ecosystem.

The project, codenamed “Transformer,” is being developed within Amazon’s devices and services unit and is positioned as a personalised mobile device that connects closely with Alexa and other Amazon services, according to a Reuters report.

A Second Attempt After a High-Profile Failure

Amazon’s first smartphone, the Fire Phone, launched in 2014, was discontinued within 14 months after weak demand and significant pricing cuts. The company reportedly took a $170 million hit on unsold inventory, making it one of its most visible hardware failures.

The new effort reflects a continuation of Jeff Bezos’ long-standing vision of a voice-driven computing experience, where users interact with devices primarily through AI rather than traditional interfaces.

Advertisement

AI at the Core, Apps May Take a Backseat

Unlike conventional smartphones, the Transformer project is expected to rely heavily on artificial intelligence to deliver a more personalised and seamless experience. According to Reuters, one of the key ideas being explored is reducing dependence on app stores by enabling direct, AI-led interactions.

Alexa is expected to play a central role, though it may not serve as the primary operating system. Instead, the device is being designed as a continuous touchpoint that keeps users connected to Amazon services throughout the day.

Advertisement

This includes easier access to shopping, Prime Video, Prime Music, and even partner services like food delivery.

Still Early, With Uncertain Timeline

Details such as pricing, launch timeline, and financial commitment remain unclear. Sources cited by Reuters indicated that the project is still in development and could be scrapped depending on strategic or financial considerations.

Amazon has also explored multiple form factors, including a traditional smartphone and a simplified “dumbphone”-like device with limited functionality, potentially aimed at reducing screen time.

Competing in a Tough Market

Amazon’s return comes at a time when the smartphone market is both mature and slowing. Apple and Samsung together account for roughly 40 per cent of global shipments, making entry difficult for new or returning players. At the same time, global smartphone shipments are expected to decline sharply in 2026 due to rising component costs, further tightening margins and demand.