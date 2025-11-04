Amazon Strikes $38 Billion Partnership With OpenAI To Power ChatGPT; Shares Rally

In a major step for artificial intelligence infrastructure, Amazon Web Services (AWS) and OpenAI on Monday announced a multi-year strategic partnership worth $38 billion. Under the deal, AWS will provide OpenAI with its world-class cloud infrastructure to run and scale advanced AI workloads, ranging from ChatGPT inference to training next-generation frontier models.



The collaboration marks one of the largest AI infrastructure partnerships to date, solidifying AWS’s position at the heart of the global AI boom. OpenAI will gain access to AWS compute power comprising hundreds of thousands of state-of-the-art NVIDIA GPUs, with the capacity to expand to tens of millions of CPUs through 2027.



The deployment, set to complete by the end of 2026, is designed to support OpenAI’s evolving workloads with ultra-efficient architectural design. The infrastructure will utilize NVIDIA GB200 and GB300 GPUs clustered via Amazon EC2 UltraServers, optimized for low-latency performance across interconnected systems.



“Scaling frontier AI requires massive, reliable compute,” said Sam Altman, co-founder and CEO of OpenAI. “Our partnership with AWS strengthens the broad compute ecosystem that will power this next era and bring advanced AI to everyone.”



AWS CEO Matt Garman added, “As OpenAI continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible, AWS’s best-in-class infrastructure will serve as a backbone for their AI ambitions.”

Amazon Shares Surge 4% After Deal Announcement