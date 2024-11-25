Amazon to Launch Tez Soon to take on BigBasket, Swiggy in Quick Commerce Market: Report

Amazon Tez: Amazon India is reportedly planning to foray in quick commerce market space in India by launching a new service called Tez. The launch is likely to happen either in late December this year or in early 2025.

According to a report by The Economic Times, Amazon was earlier planning to launch its quick commerce platform in the first quarter of 2025. However, the company decided to expedite its plans seeing the growth in the $5.5-$6 billion market sector led by companies such as Blinkit, Swiggy and Zepto.

The launch of Tez will mark the global debut of Amazon in quick commerce space. The company is planning to set up dark stores, which are distribution centers set up for online orders, finalise stock keeping units and build the logistics infrastructure for processing consumer requests. The platform would focus on daily essentials and groceries during the initial phase of roll out.

Furthermore, the company is planning to hold a review meeting ahead of the company's annual Amazon Sambhav 2024 event wherein the exact date of roll out would be decided.

Ahead of the locking the launch date, the company has started hiring for the 'high-priority' project, which including core team members. The job description by Amazon India's grocery and essentials business is describing the project as a 'greenfield grounds-up initiative for the fast-growing e-commerce market in India'.