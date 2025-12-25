Updated 25 December 2025 at 09:26 IST
Amazon Web Services Crashes On Christmas, Several Websites Down
According to Downdetector, outages were reported on several websites owing to the crash of Amazon Web Services servers on Christmas Day.
AWS Cloud Service crashes on Christmas day | Image: AP
Several reports claim that the Amazon Web Services servers have crashed on the intervening night of Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. As per Downdetector, a platform that reports online outages, over 3200 users reported crashes in several websites due to the AWS server crash. Platforms like Epic Games Store, Steam, Xbox, PlayStation Network and other gaming services have been severely impacted.
Further details and an official response on the same are awaited.
(This is a developing story)
