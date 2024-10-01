sb.scorecardresearch
  • Amazon wins partial dismissal of FTC's antitrust lawsuit in the US

Published 10:52 IST, October 1st 2024

Amazon wins partial dismissal of FTC's antitrust lawsuit in the US

Amazon.com Inc won partial dismissal of a U.S. Federal Trade Commission lawsuit accusing it of maintaining illegal monopolies. The FTC has accused the online retailer of using anti-competitive tactics to maintain dominance among online superstores and marketplaces.

Amazon's legal trouble
Amazon | Image: Shutterstock
