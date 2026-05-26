American Airlines To Equip Over 500 Narrowbody Jets With Starlink Wi-Fi From Early 2027 In Major Upgrade

Fort Worth: US air carrier American Airlines on Tuesday announced a major upgrade to its in-flight customer experience, saying it will install Starlink, the satellite internet service operated by SpaceX, across more than 500 narrowbody aircraft beginning in early 2027.

The airline, in a statement, noted that the move will mark a sweeping modernisation of its customer experience, enabling high-speed internet access across domestic and short-haul international routes.

"American Airlines today announced a sweeping modernisation of its narrowbody inflight customer experience with the installation of Starlink, the fastest Wi-Fi in the sky, on more than 500 narrowbody aircraft beginning in Q1 2027," the statement read.

Starlink, developed by SpaceX, is a low Earth orbit satellite constellation designed to deliver broadband internet capable of supporting streaming, online gaming, video calls and other high-bandwidth activities.

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According to American Airlines, the system can provide multigigabit connectivity through its Aero Terminal, supporting speeds of up to 1 Gbps per antenna.

"As a premium global airline, we are continuously seeking out world-class partners like Starlink to deliver what our customers need and want," said American Airlines Chief Customer Officer Heather Garboden.

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Garboden said the addition of Starlink would strengthen the airline's position in offering a more connected in-flight experience.

"The addition of Starlink solidifies American as a leading airline in keeping passengers connected in flight."

Garboden added that the upgraded service would allow passengers to stream, browse and communicate in real time without interruption, reducing the need for pre-downloaded content or concerns over lag during connectivity.

"Starlink's high speed and low latency make the Wi-Fi more reliable, which matters when customers are trying to load pages, join real-time collaboration tools or stay connected consistently throughout a flight," she said.

SpaceX Vice President of Starlink Enterprise Sales Jason Fritch said the partnership would enhance the passenger experience by enabling seamless connectivity from gate to gate.

"We are proud to bring Starlink on board American Airlines, delivering fast and reliable internet to passengers and crew," Fritch said.

American Airlines said the rollout will cover its fleet of more than 500 Airbus aircraft, including upcoming A321XLR and A321neo deliveries.

The airline, which operates more than 6,000 daily flights to over 350 destinations, said the upgrade is part of its broader effort to enhance passenger experience and modernise onboard services.

Earlier this month, Singapore Airlines (SIA) announced that it will introduce next-generation high-speed in-flight connectivity powered by Starlink, with a progressive rollout beginning in the first quarter of 2027.

The airline said the deployment will be carried out across its Airbus A350-900 long-haul and ultra-long-range fleet, as well as its A380 aircraft, and is expected to be completed by the end of 2029.

The move comes amid buzz over SpaceX revealing its long-awaited plans to go public last week, shedding light on the finances and leadership of the company.

Elon Musk's rocket and satellite company revealed previously undisclosed details, including its board members, sales, profit, expenses and how it does business, according to CNN.

The company will trade under the ticker symbol SPCX.