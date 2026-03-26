Android 17 Beta Is Now Available for Non-Pixel Phones: Here’s the Full List

Android 17 beta is available on several non-Pixel phones. | Image: AI Generated

Android 17 beta is no longer limited to Google Pixel devices. The update has now expanded to a select set of non-Pixel smartphones, as brands begin early testing ahead of the stable rollout expected later this year. The supported phones belong to Motorola, Oppo, and Realme, among others, but more OEMs will participate in the beta programme in the coming days.

Full List of Non-Pixel Phones Getting Android 17 Beta

The Android 17 beta is currently available on the following non-Pixel devices:

Motorola

Motorola Edge 70 Motorola Edge 70 Fusion Motorola Edge 70 Fusion+ Motorola Edge 60 Motorola Edge 60 Fusion Motorola Edge 2025 Motorola Moto G86 Motorola Moto G86 Power Motorola Moto G57 Motorola Moto G57 Power

OnePlus

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OnePlus 15

Oppo

Oppo Find X9 Pro

Realme

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Realme GT 8 Pro

That’s the complete list of devices currently part of the beta cycle.

Pixel Still Leads, But That’s Not the Point

Yes, Pixel devices still dominate the beta programme, spanning everything from Pixel 6 to the latest Pixel 10 series. But that’s not new. What’s changed is how quickly other OEMs are joining in this time.

Instead of waiting months, brands like Motorola, OnePlus, Oppo, and Realme are already testing Android 17 on flagship and upper mid-range devices.

What This Means

This isn’t about availability for everyone yet. These are still controlled beta programs, often limited by region or enrollment.

But it does signal a shift. OEMs are trying to reduce the gap between Google’s release and their own rollout timelines. Faster beta access usually translates to faster stable updates later.

The Reality Check