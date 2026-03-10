Anthropic Executives Say Pentagon Blacklisting Could Hit Billions in Sales, Harm Reputation

Washington: Anthropic executives said the U.S. government's blacklisting of the AI firm could cut its 2026 revenue by multiple billions of dollars and cause reputational harm. The company filed a lawsuit on Monday to block the Pentagon from placing it on a national security blacklist, escalating its high-stakes battle with the U.S. military over usage restrictions on its technology.

Here is what its top executives said in federal court filings:

CFO Krishna Rao

“Across Anthropic's entire business, and adjusting for how likely any given customer is to take a maximal reading, the government's actions could reduce Anthropic's 2026 revenue by multiple billions of dollars,” Rao said, adding that if the government's actions are allowed to stand, the impact to Anthropic would be "almost impossible to reverse".

Rao said Anthropic projects that could generate hundreds of millions of dollars in 2026 revenue may be at risk related solely to work carried out for the Department of Defense. He also warned that the actions could undermine investors’ confidence in Anthropic and increase the company’s costs to raise the funds it needs to operate. According to Rao, Anthropic could lose between 50% and 100% of its revenue from defense contractors and others with dependence on the Defense Department.

Head Of Public Sector Thiyagu Ramasamy

“The government’s actions immediately and irreparably harm Anthropic. The designation also impugns Anthropic’s integrity and reputation as a trusted partner, having a real but incalculable effect on sales to non-governmental customers.” Ramasamy said the company expects an immediate loss of more than $150 million in annual recurring revenue tied to existing and expected Defense Department contracts.

He noted that from December 2025 to January 2026, Anthropic saw a fourfold increase in annual recurring revenue run rate from public sector customers, and that business over the next five years was projected to increase to multiple billions. However, he warned that if defense contractors cut ties, the firm’s expected public sector annual recurring revenue of more than half a billion dollars in 2026 could “shrink substantially or disappear altogether.”

Chief Commercial Officer Paul Smith

Smith said a partner with a multi-million-dollar annual contract switched from Claude to a rival generative AI model for a deployment at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, eliminating an anticipated revenue pipeline of more than $100 million. He added that negotiations with financial institutions worth roughly $180 million combined have been disrupted, while a $15 million contract has been paused.