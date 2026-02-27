Anthropic's Amodei Rejects Pentagon Surveillance & Killer AI Demands-Under Sec. Michael Hits Back: 'Liar with God Complex'

New Delhi: Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei has publicly explained his latest discussions with the U.S. Department of War. He said his company will continue to support the military but cannot agree to remove two key safety limits: banning the use of AI for mass domestic surveillance and for fully autonomous weapons that can fire without human control. Amodei wrote that he “cannot in good conscience” allow Claude, Anthropic’s AI system, to be used in ways that could undermine democratic values or put lives at risk.

Pentagon’s Reaction

The response from the Department of War was immediate and sharp. Under Secretary Emil Michael accused Amodei of lying and having a “God complex.” He argued that the military cannot allow a private company to dictate how U.S. forces operate. Michael insisted that the Pentagon only wants AI for lawful missions, such as defending against enemy drone swarms, and accused Anthropic of spreading “fake narratives.”

What’s Going On

The dispute has now escalated into a war of words. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has reportedly given Anthropic a deadline to drop its restrictions or face consequences. The government has even threatened to label Anthropic a “supply chain risk,” a designation usually reserved for adversary nations.

At stake is more than just a contract: it’s a debate over who sets the rules for AI in warfare.

- Anthropic’s position: AI is not reliable enough for autonomous killing and could threaten civil liberties if used for surveillance.

- Pentagon’s position: The military must be free to use AI for all lawful purposes, without restrictions from private companies.

As the deadline approaches, the standoff highlights the growing tension between Big Tech and the US defense establishment over the future of artificial intelligence in war.