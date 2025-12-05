Anthropic’s New ‘Interviewer’ Tool Wants to Know What You Really Feel About AI | Image: Reuters

New Delhi: Anthropic has launched a new tool called Anthropic Interviewer, designed to understand how people think and feel about artificial intelligence. The company announced the tool through a series of posts on X, saying it is now live for a one‑week pilot on the Claude website.

According to Anthropic, the Interviewer is built to make research easier. A user simply gives it a research goal, and the tool creates questions, conducts interviews, and helps analyse the answers along with a human researcher. The company says this will help them study public opinion on AI more quickly and in a more organised way.

Before opening the pilot to the public, Anthropic tested the tool with 1,250 professionals from different fields. The largest group came from the general workforce, but the company also included creatives and scientists - two groups where AI is changing work in very different ways.

The early findings show that most workers want AI to take over routine tasks so they can focus on the parts of their job that matter most to them.

Creatives shared more mixed feelings. Many said they use AI to speed up their work but feel judged for doing so, and some even hide their use of AI because of the stigma around it. Scientists had a different view: they want AI to act as a research partner in the future, but for now they mostly use it for writing manuscripts or debugging code.

Anthropic also studied the emotions expressed during the interviews. Most workers felt optimistic about AI’s role in productivity and communication, but concerns about reliability still came up often. The company said it found a pattern of both high satisfaction and frustration, especially when people struggled to make AI tools work smoothly in real‑life situations.

