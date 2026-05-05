From Google to Palantir: Who is Anu Sharma And Why Her Career Switch Is Sparking a Bigger Debate in Tech

In an industry where landing a role at a global giant is often seen as the ultimate goal, one Indian software engineer is quietly challenging that idea. Anu Sharma has gone viral after choosing to leave Google and join Palantir Technologies, a move that is now fueling a wider conversation about what truly defines a “dream job” in today’s tech world.

Sharma’s journey is not a typical overnight success story. She built her foundation at Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women, where she studied computer science and steadily developed her technical skills. Like many ambitious engineers, she focused early on gaining practical exposure, securing internships that added real-world experience to her academic learning.

Her early career included a stint at X in Bengaluru in 2022, followed by another internship at Google in Hyderabad the next year. She also worked with Intuit, giving her exposure to different kinds of systems and engineering environments.

By 2024, Sharma had achieved what many aspiring developers aim for. She secured a full-time role at Google as a software engineer. For many, this would mark the destination. Instead, for Sharma, it appears to have been just another step.

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During her roughly one-and-a-half-year tenure at Google, she worked on large-scale systems and complex engineering problems. But earlier this year, she made a decision that caught the attention of the tech community. She chose to leave Google and join Palantir, a company known for its deep focus on data analytics, large-scale decision-making systems, and work with governments and enterprises.

The move quickly gained traction online after her career trajectory surfaced on social media. Reactions were split. Some saw it as a bold, thoughtful decision driven by learning and impact rather than brand value. Others questioned the risks of leaving a globally recognised company like Google.

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What makes this story stand out is not just the switch itself, but what it represents. For years, companies like Google have been seen as the gold standard in tech careers. But Sharma’s decision reflects a growing shift among younger engineers who are prioritising the nature of work, depth of problem-solving, and long-term growth over the prestige of a company name.

Palantir, while less mainstream than Big Tech giants, offers a very different kind of engineering environment. Its work often involves solving complex, real-world problems tied to data, security, and large-scale systems. For engineers looking for high-impact challenges, that can be a strong pull.

Interestingly, Sharma has not tried to capitalise on the attention. She has kept a low profile, responding minimally and avoiding the spotlight, even as her story continues to circulate widely.

In many ways, this moment says more about the industry than the individual. The idea of a “dream job” in tech is clearly evolving. For a new generation of engineers, the question is no longer just where you work, but what you work on and how much you grow while doing it. And that shift may end up redefining career paths across the tech ecosystem.