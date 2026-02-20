Apple and Jon Prosser Coordinate Deposition in iOS 26 Leak Case After Subpoenas Served

New Delhi: Apple and tech YouTuber Jon Prosser are working to set a date for Prosser’s deposition in the ongoing iOS 26 leak lawsuit. According to recent court filings, Apple has served Prosser with subpoenas for both documents and testimony, and he has acknowledged receiving them.

The deposition will be a key step in determining how much confidential information Prosser obtained and what damages the court may award Apple. Despite a default judgment already entered against Prosser last October after he missed deadlines to formally respond to Apple’s complaint the two sides remain in contact.

Apple’s lawsuit, filed in July 2025, accuses Prosser and co‑defendant Michael Ramacciotti of misappropriating trade secrets and violating the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act. The case centers on leaks of iOS 26, including its “Liquid Glass” redesign, which Prosser published before Apple’s official reveal.

Court records show Ramacciotti has already been deposed and handed over devices for forensic review. Apple is still investigating the extent of access he had to a development iPhone belonging to former employee Ethan Lipnik. Prosser’s deposition is expected to clarify what information was shared and retained.

Advertisement

Apple has asked the court for a jury trial and is seeking damages, punitive damages, and an injunction to prevent Prosser and Ramacciotti from using or disclosing any of its trade secrets. The company also wants the return or destruction of confidential data, reimbursement of legal fees, and interest on damages.

Prosser previously stated that he has been in “active communications with Apple since the beginning stages of this case,” disputing claims that he ignored the proceedings.

Advertisement

A second case status update is scheduled for April 13, 2026, where further details on Prosser’s deposition and Apple’s discovery process are expected.