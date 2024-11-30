Apple Announces Black Friday, Cyber Monday Offers: Here's How Buyers in India Can Benefit

Apple's annual event to ring in the year-end festivals has kicked off with Black Friday. The four-day extravaganza will run till Cyber Monday, offering customers freebies on every purchase. Apple's Black Friday-Cyber Monday event is now live in countries, such as the United States, Canada, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom. However, India is not on the list, rightly so because the festival season in the country falls between September and November. That said, customers here can still make the best out of Apple's offers.

Apple's Shopping Event

As part of the event, Apple is doling out an Apple Gift Card of up to $200 "when you buy an eligible product." The eligible products include iPhones, iPads, AirPods, Apple Watches, Macs, HomePods, Beats accessories, and other peripherals such as Magic Pencil and Magic Keyboard. The gift card's value will depend on the product a customer buys. For instance, buying a 15-inch MacBook Air (M3) will give customers the full value of $200, but picking up an iPhone SE will be eligible for a gift card worth $25 only. Apple says the offer applies to purchases made from its online store, app, and physical stores in eligible locations. However, it is not available on refurbished products or items bought under the education offer.

How customers in India can make the best of Apple's Shopping Event