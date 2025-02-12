Apple Brand Beats Launches Powerbeats Pro 2 With Heart Rate Monitoring

Apple-owned brand Beats has introduced Powerbeats Pro 2, its first wireless earbuds with heart rate monitoring. A long-due upgrade to the original model released about six years ago, the new Beats Powerbeats Pro 2, the company claims, can help athletes track their health vitals more effectively with real-time heart rate measurement. This feature is expected to be available on the next AirPods.

“Powerbeats Pro 2 is the most impressive product in Beats’ history — developed to withstand intense training sessions and equipped with our most innovative technology and powerful sound,” said Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Music, Sports, and Beats.

The earbuds have a significantly smaller charging case, making the Powerbeats Pro 2 at least 20 per cent lighter. The ear hooks are now 50 per cent tinier, but different ear tips will help suit different sizes. The company claims the Powerbeats Pro 2 now offers 10 hours of runtime on the earbuds and about 45 hours with the charging case — a significant bump from the last model. The Powerbeats Pro 2 can offer 90 minutes of playback time with a five-minute charge. While the battery time claims are not very appealing, they are decent for earbuds with heart rate monitoring.

Sound-wise, the Powerbeats Pro 2 have a “redesigned” acoustic architecture, enhancing personalised spatial audio with dynamic head tracking. The company claims this allows the earbuds to deliver “powerful, immersive sound, with clear highs, rich mid-range tones and deep bass.” Powered by Apple’s H2 chip, the Powerbeats Pro 2 offers the same levels of active noise cancellation as the latest AirPods Pro 2, along with support for Transparency mode. It also has Adaptive EQ tunes that allow real-time sound adaptation using an inward-facing microphone.

The Powerbeats Pro 2 is also sweat and water-resistant with an IPX4 rating, with the company claiming that the earbuds are “tough enough” to handle rain showers, snow, and even heat.

The unique selling point of the Powerbeats Pro 2 is heart rate monitoring, which uses LED optical sensors, pulsing over 100 times a second, to measure blood flow. The company claims it can offer real-time data, which can be logged into compatible apps such as Runna, Nike Run Club, Open, Ladder, and Slopes.