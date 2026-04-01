Apple Celebrates 50 Years: A Look At Its Journey From Garage to Becoming One of World's Biggest Companies

In early 1976 in California, Steve Wozniak had just completed the design of a computer circuit board he intended to share with fellow hobbyists at a prominent local club. His friend Steve Jobs ​also saw a business opportunity to manufacture and sell the boards, and thus Apple was born.

The company turns 50 on ‌Wednesday. Its rise has shaped both the technology industry and popular culture by making first desktop computers and then smartphones mainstream, popularising mobile apps and showing how tightly integrated devices and software can work.

But the iPhone maker is now under pressure to show it can remain a technology powerhouse in the age of ​artificial intelligence as software rivals Alphabet and Microsoft spend tens of billions of dollars to seize a lead.

U2 lead singer Bono jokes as he stands with Apple CEO Steve Jobs and U2 guitarist The Edge during a news conference in San Jose. Image: Reuters

Its stock is the second-worst ​performer among the "Magnificent Seven" since OpenAI launched ChatGPT in November 2022.

Advertisement

Despite embedding machine learning features in its chips ⁠since 2017, analysts and investors say delays in roll-out of features, including a revamped Siri, suggest Apple was underprepared for how consumers would ​use AI.

Rivals such as OpenAI are also planning to launch AI devices that aim to shake the long-held dominance of smartphones. Still, Apple's devices remain widely ​popular.

Advertisement

Strong demand for the latest iPhone 17 series drove its December-quarter earnings, while the ₹69,900 MacBook Neo - its cheapest laptop ever - had a strong launch.

"The company made it fifty years with no one truly competing with its integrated business model; the fate of its next fifty years may rest on the question of just ​how compelling AI ends up being — and if OpenAI can out-Apple the original," independent tech analyst Ben Thompson said on Stratechery.com on Tuesday.

Apple CEO Tim Cook introduces the Apple Watch during an Apple event in San Francisco , California in 2015. Image: Reuters

Here ​are five graphics that capture Apple's rise:

APPLE'S BLISTERING STOCK PRICE GROWTH

The company went public in 1980, but its shares picked up dramatically after the turn ‌of the ⁠century as the iPhone became a bestseller and its device lineup expanded. Its in-house M-series chips also drove a surge in Mac sales, aiding the stock.



Chart shows Apple share performance since turn of the century with annotations for important milestones.

ANNUAL REVENUE APPROACHES HALF A TRILLION

Apple, one of the world's most valuable companies, also ranks among the biggest by revenue. Thanks to strong demand for its latest iPhone series, it is expected to post sales of $465 billion in its ongoing fiscal year ending in September.

Chart shows Apple's revenue growth in the past 20 years.

SERVICES BECOME KEY DRIVER OF APPLE'S ​GROWTH

Apple's services business, which houses its App ​Store, Apple Music and its ⁠streaming service, has become a major driver of growth as its expanding base of devices brings in steady income from subscriptions and commissions on app sales. That has also led to high-profiles tussles with the ​likes of Epic Games, which has tried to challenge its control over in-app payments.



Apple reduces reliance on the iPhone over time

CHINA, EMERGING MARKETS GROW THEIR ​SHARE OF APPLE ⁠REVENUE

As the smartphone market in the US saturates, China and emerging markets such as India are playing a greater role in driving its revenue.

Chart shows Apple's revenue distribution across different geographies

THE PRODUCTS THAT MAKE APPLE

A table of Apple's major product launches trace the company's strategic shift.