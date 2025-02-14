Updated 18:31 IST, February 14th 2025
Apple CEO Tim Cook Teases Apple Event Next Week, iPhone SE 4 Launch Likely
The fourth-generation iPhone SE will likely use A18 — the same chip that powers the iPhone 16 series — and 8GB of RAM to support Apple Intelligence features.
Apple ’s Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook took to X (formerly Twitter) to tease an upcoming event scheduled for Wednesday, February 19, saying “Get ready to meet the newest member of the family.” While he did not reveal what, rumours point to the launch of the next-generation iPhone SE. Launched first in 2016, the iPhone SE’s next-generation model is expected to be a significant upgrade, featuring a bigger notched display, Face ID, and even Apple Intelligence support.
Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman previously said Apple’s next entry-level iPhone will arrive in the “coming days.” The launch was initially expected to take place earlier this week alongside the debut of the Beats Powerbeats Pro 2.
Get ready to meet the newest member of the family.
Wednesday, February 19. #AppleLaunch pic.twitter.com/0ML0NfMedu
— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) February 13, 2025
iPhone SE 4 launch expected
While Apple’s official teaser puts the speculation around the event date to rest, some people suggest the animated GIF with the Apple logo in the teaser hints at AirTag’s next iteration. The next-generation AirTag model is also expected to arrive alongside the iPhone SE 4, according to rumours, but Cook’s teaser talks about the “newest member” instead of members. Since a teaser from the CEO for AirTag is highly unlikely, Cook could be hinting at the iPhone SE 4.
What to expect from the iPhone SE 4?
According to Gurman, the fourth-generation iPhone SE will use A18 — the same chip that powers the iPhone 16 series — and 8GB of RAM. That could mean the iPhone SE 4 will support Apple Intelligence. Its dummies have also been leaked, giving a full look at Apple’s upcoming iPhone with a single camera on the back, a notched display like the iPhone 14, and a USB-C port. It also has an Action Button like the iPhone 16 series. It is because of these similarities between the upcoming iPhone SE and the existing iPhone 16 series devices that some rumours even suggested that the former may be called iPhone 16E instead of SE. Apple is expected to launch the iPhone SE at $499, marginally higher than the last iPhone SE’s price.
