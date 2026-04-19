Apple Defeats Bid for New Apple Watch Import Ban at US Trade Tribunal

A US trade tribunal ruled for Apple on Friday against a bid from medtech company Masimo to reinstate ​an import ban on the tech giant's Apple Watches.

The US ‌International Trade Commission closed Masimo's case, after declining to review an ITC judge's preliminary March ruling that Apple's redesigned watches do not infringe Masimo patents related to blood-oxygen reading ​technology.

Danaher-owned Masimo can appeal the decision to the Washington-based US ​Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit. A Masimo spokesperson declined ⁠to comment on the ruling.

"We thank the ITC for its decision, ​which ensures we can continue to offer this important health feature to ​our users," Apple said. “For more than six years, Masimo has waged a relentless legal campaign against Apple, and nearly all of its claims have been rejected.”

Advertisement

The two ​companies have been embroiled in a long-running legal dispute after Masimo ​accused Apple of hiring away its employees to steal pulse-oximetry technology for determining blood ‌oxygen ⁠levels.



The ITC blocked imports of Apple's Series 9 and Ultra 2 smartwatches in December 2023 after finding that they infringed Masimo's patents. Apple removed blood-oxygen reading technology from its watches to avoid the ban, but reintroduced an ​updated version of ​the technology last ⁠August with approval from US Customs and Border Protection.

Updated watches display health data from the blood-oxygen reader on ​associated Apple devices like the iPhone and not the ​watch ⁠itself. Apple's original version displayed the data on its watches as well.

Advertisement

Masimo has separately sued Customs over its approval of the redesigned watches.