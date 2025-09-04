Apple Event 2025: 9 Big Launches Expected Beyond iPhone 17 – From New iPods to AI Features | Image: File Photo

Apple’s September 9, 2025 “Awe-Dropping” keynote is shaping up to be a game-changer. While the iPhone 17 series will dominate headlines, insiders suggest the company is bringing a broader lineup of fresh gear and experiences.

What to Expect: A Quick Rundown of the 9 Key Launches

Apple’s September 9 event will be headlined by the iPhone 17 series. The new iPhone family is said to have four phones, including the much-awaited iPhone 17 Air- iPhone’s thinnest phone yet. However, there are 9 key launches expected at the event by the experts.

1. iPhone 17 Series: Four models are expected- iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. Apple is expected to keep a stable pricing with slight hikes likely for Pro versions due to better base storage. The iPhone 17 Air could be Apple’s slimmest ever phone at 5.5 mm. The Pro Max model is expected to feature a 6.9-inch LTPO OLED with 120 Hz, A19 Pro Bionic chip, 48 MP triple-lens camera, and titanium design.

2. Apple Watch Series 11: New models with upgraded health sensors, possibly blood-pressure tracking and the new S11 chip.

3. AirPods Pro 3: A refreshed AirPods Pro model is likely to debut, with expected improvements in audio and noise cancellation.

4. Apple TV 4K (2025): A new version of the Apple TV 4K streaming box is expected, aligning with Apple’s hardware ecosystem refresh. Apple TV fans have long been waiting for an upgrade. It has been three years since the company last launched Apple TV 4K. Apple's upcoming TV is expected to come with an A17 Pro chip with Apple Intelligence support. According to a media report, Apple TV 4K will ship by the end of the year.

5. Smart Home Hub: Apple may also launch a smart home device with a display. It is said to act as a central hub for smart home products. However. some media reports suggest that the launch could be delayed. This delay is said to be due to new capabilities for Siri.

6. Apple Intelligence Enhancements: Apple is planning on-device AI updates, plus an AI-powered search tool for Siri possibly using Google’s Gemini model. These features are part of a larger shift toward privacy-first AI.

7. Accessories and Cases: You can also expect new iPhone 17 accessories like TechWoven cases, crossbody straps, Clear Case redesigns, and fresh watch band styles.

8. AirTag 2: Apple launched the AirTag in 2021, and the company is now expected to unveil AirTag 2 this week.