Apple Event 2025: Apple AirPods Pro 3 Launched With AI-Powered Live Translation, Heart Rate Sensor

Apple's AirPods Pro finally has a third iteration. The new AirPods Pro 3 come with what could extend the company's health-focused offerings to wider categories: a heart rate sensor. Introduced earlier this year with the Powerbeats Pro 2, the heart rate sensor can track heart rate and calories depending on your activities, so you have your health vitals available right inside your ear when you are working out or running.

Apple AirPods Pro 3 price in India

The AirPods Pro 3 costs ₹25,900 and are now available for pre-order from the Apple Store Online and the Apple Store app. The sale begins on September 19.

Apple AirPods Pro 3 specifications

The new AirPods Pro 3 feature significant enhancements, including better audio quality, which the company claims offers a more expansive sound and superior noise cancellation. Apple claims these earbuds will deliver the "world's best ANC," attributed to newly designed foam tips, doubling the ANC capability of the preceding generation.

A notable new inclusion is a heart rate sensor. Utilising Apple's most compact custom PPG sensor, it employs infrared light to gauge blood flow. This sensor will integrate with existing functionalities such as accelerometers, gyroscope, and GPS, along with a novel AI model on the iPhone, to precisely monitor heart rate, calorie expenditure, and activity levels. Furthermore, a "Workout Buddy" feature will be introduced within the iPhone Fitness application, leveraging Apple Intelligence to manage workout data and history.

The AirPods Pro 3 also has a new live translation feature. Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) reduces the speaker's volume, subsequently playing audio in the user's chosen language. Apple explains that this functionality "helps users understand another language and communicate with others by speaking naturally with AirPods." For hands-free communication, the iPhone can serve as a horizontal display, providing a live transcription of the user's speech in the recipient's preferred language.