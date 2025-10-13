Apple Expected to Launch New MacBook Pro, iPad Pro, and Vision Pro This Week

Apple’s next major releases are shaping up to be new iterations of the MacBook Pro, iPad Pro, and Vision Pro, with a new report hinting at their launch this week. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has claimed these versions will not be a major upgrade, which is why Apple could choose to announce the new products via press releases.

At the core of all three upgrades will be Apple’s new M5 chip, which is reportedly expected to offer faster performance and enhanced power efficiency compared to the M4 chip. Except for the chip, everything else, including the design, on the MacBook Pro, iPad Pro, and Vision Pro, will likely be the same as their previous generations.

While the upcoming MacBook Pro will mark the debut of the M5 chip alongside the new iPad and Vision Pro, it will receive more variants sometime early next year. Gurman said Apple is preparing the M5 Pro- and M5 Max-powered MacBook Pro models for high-end users, much like the last generation.

Apple was also widely expected to launch new HomePod mini, Apple TV, and AirTag models, but that did not happen at the iPhone 17 series event. Gurman said these products are not debuting this week either. But, they are “still very much on the roadmap,” so maybe you can expect them next year alongside the powerful M5 chip versions.

The first half of 2026 could also see the launch of more products, with Gurman suggesting that the debut of an iPad refresh with an A18 chip, a new iPad Air with an M4 chip, new external monitors for Mac, and even the iPhone 17e.