Apple Fires Jon Yongfook, Lead Designer Behind Liquid Glass UI, Hours After iOS 26 Announcement Event

California: Jon Yongfook, the mam who worked on Apple’s Liquid Glass design, announced that he was fired by the iPhone giant after spending last several months tirelessly testing different levels of gaussian blur.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Jon Yongfook said, “I was fired by Apple today. Me and my design team have spent the last 18 months tirelessly testing different levels of gaussian blur on backgrounds when foreground elements are in focus. If you are looking for experts in the blur, glass liquid, grass or fur UI space, lmk.”

In another post, Yongfook gave a glimpse on some of his last projects before he was fired from Apple.

He wrote, “Some of my last projects before I was fired from Apple. Behold the majestic natural beauty of iOS27 Orangutan, the rustic charm of iOS28 Rattan, the nostalgia of iOS29Candy, and the clean fresh vibe of iOS30Sashimi.”

In yet another post on X, Jon Yongfook announced that he is starting a new role as head of Shimmering 1px borders at Samsung. They really loved what they saw at WWDC and I’m excited (yet nervous) to bring my knowledge on this topic to the galaxy team.

Responding on the microblogging platform to a user who said that Apple overdid it with liquid glass design, Jon Yongfook said, “As an ex member of the Apple UI Design leadership I can reveal this was in fact the result of 12 months of observing real toggle switches in everyday life, that magically turn to liquid and re-manifest into solid matter.”

Apple faces social media backlash over Liquid Glass design

Apple at its WWDC 2025 event, announced its biggest software update unifying the User Interface across its product range. Apple revealed iOS 26, watchOS 26, macOS 26, visionOS 26 and iPadOS26.

The new Liquid Glass design has been integrated across all its product line. However, soon after Apple event, the technology giant became target of a major backlash as many who witnessed the launch event were not impressed with Apple's latest design update.

Many users on social media bashed Apple saying it appeared like Windows Vista, or iOS for children.