Apple, Google May Soon Ask Users to Verify Age for Exchanging Nude Photos on iPhone, Android

The British government is reportedly preparing to ask Apple and Google to implement age verification for users before they can take, share, or view nude photos on iPhones and Android devices. Under the proposed plan, nudity-detection algorithms would be built into device operating systems, and users would need to verify their age using biometric checks or official ID before accessing such content. The UK government's Home Office wants to ensure that only verified adults can view, capture, or transmit images containing nudity on their phones.​

This move is likely part of a broader push to protect children from online exploitation, including the sharing of explicit images and the risk of grooming by predators. The government’s request would require Apple and Google to enforce these checks across their platforms, rather than leaving it to individual app developers. In the US, similar proposals have led to the App Store Accountability Act, which would make app stores legally responsible for verifying the age of users for age-restricted content.​

Apple already offers some protections within its Messages app for family groups, blurring explicit images sent to minors and requiring confirmation before viewing. However, the new proposal would extend this protection to the entire device, not just specific apps. Critics argue that the plan could raise privacy concerns, as it would involve scanning and monitoring photos on users’ devices, even if the process is done locally rather than in the cloud.​

While the British government’s request is not yet a legal mandate, it signals a significant shift in how tech companies may be asked to address child safety and could inspire other governments to implement similar guardrails on devices. The proposal aims to prompt a wider discussion on balancing privacy and protection, especially as the risks associated with online grooming and image-based abuse continue to grow.