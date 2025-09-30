Apple Has A ChatGPT-Like AI App, But It’s Not for Everyone

Apple’s AI-powered Siri is still at least a year away, but the company’s latest creation shows it has come far in its pursuit to counter OpenAI and Google. According to reports, Apple has built a ChatGPT-like chatbot app for iPhones. But don’t be fooled. This app is not available for consumers; instead, it is designed to help engineers working on the next-generation Siri.

Bloomberg has reported that this chatbot is internally referred to as “Veritas,” meaning “truth” — an internal app for testing new Siri features. The engineering team uses this app to test and assess whether the next-generation Siri can perform various tasks, such as searching through personal information across multiple apps. This includes looking for data like songs, emails, photos, and videos stored on an iPhone. The app is also helping the team enable task execution through Siri. For instance, Siri can edit photos based on a command.

Veritas works like ChatGPT, allowing engineers to engage in conversations with Apple’s large language model (LLM). It can also remember chats and the information shared during conversations to understand the context better. So, if Veritas can do everything that ChatGPT or Google Gemini does, why is it not available to the public?

According to the report, Apple has decided against launching this chatbot for everyone because of its reluctance to enter the AI chatbot market. While it is not too late for Apple to do that, entering an already-crowded market, with ChatGPT as a frontrunner, can instil only so much confidence. Couple that with the criticism Apple has faced for an underwhelming response to Apple Intelligence and severe delays to AI-infused Siri, and it makes sense.