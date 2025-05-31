Apple iOS 19 Could Finally Deliver This Long-Overdue Feature for iPhone Users

Apple iOS 19 at WWDC 2025: With Apple set to announce iOS 19 on June 9 at its annual developer conference- WWDC 2025, the rumours indicate that the update will pack a minor but much-needed feature that the iPhone lovers have been asking for a very long time, and it will greatly impact everyday iPhone usage. In addition to broad redesigns like a new look and big improvements to Siri, iOS 19 is said to bring a new battery charge indicator on the Lock Screen. This overdue feature might address a perennial annoyance for iPhone owners: how long will it take to charge their phone?

Simple Feature with Big Impact

Even after almost two decades of iPhone development, Apple has not yet offered users an estimated time of charging. On the contrary, Android has had it for a very long time. In fact, it has been one of the staple features of Android devices since the early days of the operating system.

The current iPhones show the battery percentage and if the phone is charging, but miss out on this major feature. They do not show how much time a full charge will take. This makes users uncertain, which may be irritating while charging the phone quickly before heading for the day or a busy schedule.

As noted by Mark Gurman, iOS 19 will finally display an estimated charge time on the Lock Screen, so it is simple to view how much longer until the iPhone is fully charged. Although the specific interface details remain unclear, it might be a Live Activity, a widget, or a new visual feature added to the Lock Screen experience.

Why This Matters

Battery life and charging behaviours are an important aspect of daily smartphone usage, and many users tend to need to recharge their phones throughout the day. If one forgets to charge it overnight, uses it heavily, or finds themselves in a situation where he has little access to a charger, having the precise charging time would assist users in managing time better.

For people with demanding schedules, such as travellers or those with irregular schedules, an accurate estimate of the time to charge cuts down all the guesswork and makes it easier to plan things.

What to Expect from iOS 19 or iOS 26

Apple is said to follow the yearly naming strategy, and as part of it, it may call this year’s operating system iOS 26. Coming back to the battery indicator feature, while Apple has not explicitly announced this feature, it goes along with the company’s recent pattern of adding some subtle but significant upgrades to iOS.